Get rid of your hazardous waste

In response to community requests for more frequent household hazardous waste pickups on the Point, the Whatcom County Health Department is sponsoring another collection event.

Operated by Stericycle under contract with the health department, the event is intended to assist community members with the safe disposal and recycling of hazardous materials.

“Join us in helping keep our environment safe and clean,” said Chris Teske with the waste management company.

Crews will be on hand Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the public works yard adjacent to Johnson Road transfer station.

Each household can drop off up to 55 gallons of waste from engine oil to car batteries. Oil-based paints and stains and associated solvents like acetone and paint thinner, garden chemicals and fertilizers, solvents, oil and antifreeze, cleaning products, aerosols, acids, bases, fluorescent tubes & lights, re-chargeable and lead-acid batteries are all accepted.

Waste that cannot be disposed of through the event are any business waste, biomedical waste, explosives and ammo, radioactive material, empty containers, asbestos, and waste in drums. Latex paint and other non-hazardous materials like alkaline batteries are also not accepted, but Stericycle staff will be on hand to tell you the right way to get rid of it.

Call the Disposal of Toxics Program for further details at 360/380-4640.