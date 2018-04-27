Here’s another chance to get rid of unwanted appliances

Following an overwhelming response to their company’s offer to pick-up appliances in Point Roberts for free, Appliance Depot program manager Mel Monkelis has announced that the company will “need to add another day.”

The non-profit is offering their countywide service for free for a month in honor of Earth Day. The company initially scheduled two trucks for Point Roberts on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 1-2 but quickly booked up. The trucks will now revisit on Monday, May 7.

Those needing appliance pick-up should call 360/527-2646 before May 5 and place the appliance outside in time for the May 7 pickup date. Appliances can be working or not and a tax receipt will be issued for every donated appliance.

For the last 12 years, Appliance Depot has been collecting appliances in Whatcom County and either refurbishing or recycling them. “About half of our business is refurbishing and selling donated appliances and the other half is a job training site for over a dozen agencies,” Monkelis said, including Bellingham public schools, the Opportunity Council and WorkSource, providing trainees with work experience and references. “We are working with youths and adults who need help getting back on their feet,” he said.

Of the over 50,000 appliances they have picked up over the years, approximately 10,000 have been saved for reuse, repaired under the supervision of licensed appliance repair technicians and for sale at their Bellingham store. “We have also recycled 3,000 tons of scrap metal, from appliances that could not be reused,” Monkelis said.

The normal charge for appliance pickup is $10 in Bellingham and $30 if in the county, plus a $30 charge for Freon recycling for each refrigerator or freezer.