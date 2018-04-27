The Saturday Morning Market at the Gulf Road community center will get rolling for the season with a focus on local ingenuity.

The first market of the season will be at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12, rain or shine.

“The theme this year is ‘Make it, Bake it or Grow it local’ market,” said organizer Heidi Baxter. “We are hoping for lots of local and visitor involvement to share our community spirit in many ways.”

Vendors need to bring their own tables and pay $25 per season or $5 per market for a spot. In addition to local creations and produce, “the fourth Saturday of each month is also a boot sale or recycle day to sell your used stuff,” Baxter said.

Some of the featured participants throughout the season will be the Point Roberts Garden Club and local firefighters with special Health Day programs.

Vendors can email Baxter at latitude@whidbey.com to register a space.