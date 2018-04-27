Virginia Lee Baker Wampler

August 9, 1925 – March 31, 2018

Virginia Lee Baker Wampler was born August 9, 1925 to John C. and Anna Baker Sr. in Point Roberts, Washington.

Virginia was always a hard worker, she worked at Ben’s store and Iverson Brothers Cannery company in Point Roberts. When she and her husband Ray moved to Blaine, she continued her career some 30 years with U.S. Customs and brokerage firms.

Virginia married D. Ray Wampler on April 11, 1946 and they had three girls, Wendy Anne Wampler, Victoria Rae (Jeff) Reid, and Peggy Lee (Scott) Dohner. Ray passed away in November 1997; Virginia loved Ray with all of her heart.

She is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren, great grandchildren and loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Wendy’s children are Shane (Julie) Stanfill, children Kamryn and Cade, Trevor West and Hayden West. Matthew West deceased in 2016. Sasha Stanfill, children, Mia and Shane.

Peggy’s children are Brent (Tamara) Dohner, children Cassie (Nate) Goodin, children J.W., Jaelyn and Elsa. Jenneka Dohner and fiancee Craig Merrill. Demi Dohner, and Alexander Medina and daughter Esmarelda, Savanna (Daniel) Zehe; Tamara’s children Alexander and Megan DePorter; Margie (Kirk) Palmberg children Jacob, Lizzie, Arron and Abbie; and Jennifer (Chris) Baisch children Gaige, Ally, Ian and Makenna; Megan (Brant) Visser, children Kaden, Krew and Knox.

Virginia’s life was filled with community involvement. She started with being crowned Miss Whatcom County in 1944, she was a drum major in high school, and graduated from Blaine in 1944. She remained true to her Blaine High School friends, meeting up for monthly luncheons for years. Virginia was mother advisor for the Rainbow Girls, and a lifetime PEO member. Virginia was a member of the Point Roberts Historical Society, member of Eastern Star, was nominated for Woman of the Year, taught Sunday school and played piano at the Point Roberts Lutheran Church. Most of all she was a mom that gave to her children and their children unending love.

Virginia made Christmas a treasured memory, lasting forever in our minds.

She loved Point Roberts, and for many years she was able to stay at the beach, beachcombing, agate hunting, walking the sandbars, seeing the eagles soar above her. She always yearned to go home.

Virginia’s final resting place will be at Point Roberts Cemetery beside Ray, in the family plot with generations of family surrounding her including her sister Dorothy and husband Robert Thompson, brother John C. Baker Jr. and his wife Blanche, and son Jimmy, along with her parents John C. and Anna Baker Sr.

Services were held Saturday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church 702 G Street Blaine, WA 98230. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Point Roberts Historical Society, P.O. Box 780, Point Roberts, WA 98281.