Why are the border line-ups so crazy?

By Pat Grubb

The cost of filling up gas tanks in B.C. keeps on climbing higher and higher – Vancouver now has the most expensive gas of any city in North America. The average price per gallon in U.S. dollars is $4.76 versus versus $3.36 for Seattle and $2.98 for the U.S. as a whole. And, unless you’ve got NEXUS, expect to join a line of Canadian drivers who are coming down to gas up.

In general, when are the best days to buy gas in the U.S.? Mondays and Tuesdays. Worst day? Friday.