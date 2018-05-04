Why are the border line-ups so crazy?

By Pat Grubb
The cost of filling up gas tanks in B.C. keeps on climbing higher and higher – Vancouver now has the most expensive gas of any city in North America. The average price per gallon in U.S. dollars is $4.76 versus versus $3.36 for Seattle and $2.98 for the U.S. as a whole. And, unless you’ve got NEXUS, expect to join a line of Canadian drivers who are coming down to gas up.
In general, when are the best days to buy gas in the U.S.? Mondays and Tuesdays. Worst day? Friday.
I like to compare cheapest prices rather than averages. The cheapest gas in Point Roberts (about $3.67 per gallon) runs about 60 cents per gallon more than the cheapest gas in Bellingham. Is this due to transport costs or simply pricing in tandem with BC prices–just cheap enough to entice Canadian customers?