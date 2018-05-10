Azure Coast gets the go-ahead

Whatcom County has reviewed the Azure Coast development across Marine Drive from the golf course for potential adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a determination of non-significance (DNS), allowing the project to proceed without a formal environmental impact statement.

Members of the public have until Friday, June 8 to submit written comments to the county regarding the proposed project and potential impacts on the surrounding environment.

Azure Coast is a proposed 14 home subdivision on the 25-acre high-bank property formerly known as Reno Ranch. The proposal is to clear approximately five acres of brush and some trees for roads, home sites and utilities. There are three registered wetlands on the property and one farm pond, all of which the developer proposes to retain. A stormwater system will include an outfall that will take water over the bluff to the beach below.

Comments or question should be directed to senior planner Amy Keenan at 5280 Northwest Drive, Bellingham 98225. She can also be reached at akeenan@whatcomcounty.us or at 360/778-5943.