PSE electric bills to decrease

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers will receive lower rates on their electric bills starting this month, according to the Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC).

The changes stem from a decision by the commission to reduce rates for electric customers as a result of tax savings brought on by the federal tax reform bill, called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

According to UTC, PSE is slated to see a $108.5 million decrease in electric revenue and a $10.7 million decrease in natural gas revenue as a result of the changes. Customers who use an average 900 kilowatts-hour per month will see a decrease of $6.91 per month, according to PSE.

Natural gas customers will not see a decrease in their rates as a result of a rise in surcharges.

PSE provides electricity service to more than 1.1 million customers in King, Pierce, Island, Kitsap, Kittitas, Skagit, Whatcom and Thurston counties. To learn more, visit utc.wa.gov