Planning, fireworks fundraising for July 4th begins

By Meg Olson

The United States of America will be 214-years-old this year and Point Roberts is throwing a party!

Independence Day recognizes the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the Congressional Congress declared the original thirteen colonies to be a new nation.

“Happy Birthday U.S.A” is the theme for the annual Point Roberts Fourth of July Parade, inviting participants to find all sorts of ways to celebrate the birth of our nation.

The parade will start at noon at the foot of Gulf Road and run along Gulf and down Tyee Drive to the marina overflow parking lot. For more information contact Dee Gough at queenofcleanpointroberts@gmail.com .

Following the parade, Breakwaters Bar & Grill at the Point Roberts Marina will have a day of festivities, culminating in a fireworks display. In addition to a barbecue there will be live music and lots of activities for kids.

Organizers of the fireworks are collaborating with the local food bank again this year, raising funds for both causes and allowing tax receipts to be issued to donors. Between fireworks fundraising and other on-site fundraisers, food bank representative Henry Rosenthal said the collaboration raised over $2,500 last year as well as food donations.

Canada’s birthday won’t be forgotten, said organizer Whitney McElroy, and a full day of fun and fireworks is planned for July 1 as well.

The Point Roberts Marina Resort is anchoring the fireworks fundraising with a startup donation of $2,000. To help reach the $15,000 fundraising goal go to fundly.com/point-roberts-firework-2018

Download Parade Application:

PARADE APPLICATION 2018