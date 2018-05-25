Circle of Care holds very successful fundraiser

By Annelle Norman

The owners of South Beach House, Max and Diane Briand, again this year, very generously sponsored a Mexican brunch fundraiser for Circle of Care, with all proceeds going to the local organization.

The Second Annual South Beach House/Circle of Care Fundraiser was a wonderful, fun-filled success. The event was held on April 29 and raised nearly $3,400 with the help of many, many people and businesses.

CanAm and the Shell Center co-sponsored the event while many local businesses contributed cash and/or provided in-kind contributions as door-prizes, including: Auntie Pam’s Country Store, Point Roberts Marina, Robin Nault Hair Stylist, Larry’s Liquor Locker, Westwind Marine, Julius Realty, Stephen’s Hair Design, Madrona Yoga, Savilla Kress, and Ladybug Nursery.

The board of trustees and numerous volunteers served food and drinks, cleared tables, took photos and sold 50/50 tickets. The program for the event can be viewed on Facebook at facebook.com/pointrobertscircleofcare/. The trustees wish to thank all contributors and volunteers for their generosity and help in making this event a resounding success.

Circle of Care provides volunteer support and referrals for professional in-homecare to residents dealing with illness, recovery from surgery, family emergencies and other urgent needs. We have a great group of willing, helpful volunteers and now we have two newly trained homecare aids.

Margo Getsinger and Crystal Daniels have completed the course work and will soon sit for their exams. Washington state requires that all paid in-homecare workers take the training, complete a security background check and pass a certification exam. If you are in need of professional in-homecare, please contact Circle of Care at 360/945-5222 and we will provide you with contact information for Margo and Crystal.

Circle of Care also maintains a collection of durable medical equipment such as shower chairs, toilet chairs, walkers, canes, crutches, grabbers, stationary bikes, a knee scooter and adult incontinence supplies. Please check with us before you order needed items to see if we have them on hand as we are happy to loan them to you.

Currently, we are hoping that someone will volunteer to keep these items in proper working condition so if you are handy with a screwdriver and WD40, please let us know.

In the past few years, Circle of Care has arranged for hundreds of hours of volunteer services to Point Roberts residents. From driving people to doctor appointments or to hospital for elective surgeries, picking up and delivering groceries, providing meals, taking care of pets, arranging for minor repairs, delivering durable medical equipment etc., our volunteers have been generous of their time and resources.

According to a Harvard Health Publication, volunteering is good not only for your community but for your health as well. Studies show that being a regular volunteer helps to “reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.” (bit.ly/2IF0meF) We are always seeking volunteers and welcome all interested and motivated individuals.

If you are interested in being a Circle of Care volunteer, please contact us at 360/945-5222 or email us at prcircleofcare@gmail.com.