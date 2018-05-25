Eight gardens to be showcased in 2018 tour

By Meg Olson

Eight local gardeners will be opening their gates to the public for the 15th Point Roberts Garden Tour starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 15.

“The gardens reflect the devotion and unique vision of each owner,” said Point Roberts Garden Club member Jennifer Urquhart. Some gardens highlight unique plants, such as rare cacti or a collection of Chilean plants. Others feature unique use of space – a series of outdoor “rooms” created by an award winning jewelry designer, or a tall grass maze of pathways.

A quilter has used her eye for geometry to create a tapestry of plants and paths while owners of Peruvian Paso horses separate the horsey from homey parts of their property with 150-year-old Japanese maples and over 100 camellias and rhododendrons.

Gardens reflect the range of ecological niches Point Roberts gardeners have to work with, from the beach to the forest, meadows to hillsides, and each gardener uses the challenges and assets of their space differently.

Tickets for the Sunday, July 15 event are available in advance at Nielson’s Building Center, Auntie Pam’s Country Store, Harris Nurseryland in Ladner, Blue Door Interiors in Ladner, and Flowers Beautiful in Tsawwassen. Tickets will also be available until 2 p.m. at the corner of Tyee Drive and McKenzie way, a block from the border.

Tickets cost C$20 or $15US and include a map and entry to each garden as well as a stop for afternoon tea. Tea and live music will be served up from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gulf Road Community Center. The map also directs visitors to local restaurants for a lunch stop.

The garden tour is an important fundraiser for the garden club, as well as one of the club’s banner events. Funds raised from ticket sales will help run the next tour but also pay for the club’s ongoing efforts to beautify local roadways and connect local gardeners with each other and resources.

For more information about the tour or the club, visit pointrobertsgardenclub.org or check out their Facebook page.