Falk steps up to the plate, again

Stephen Falk will take Robin Nault’s place as commissioner on the Point Roberts Hospital District board.

At their May 2 meeting, district commissioners chose to appoint Falk over a previous commissioner, Victor Riley.

“I’m a supporter of the clinic and a user of the clinic,” Falk said. “I don’t want to see it go away. I felt they could use some good leadership with the recent public pressure, if two people can be called that.” Riley and his wife Shannon Tomsen have peppered the hospital district with requests for information over the last six months and have attended and recorded almost every meeting during that period.

Also a member of the board of the local park and recreation district, Falk said he would bring the same open mind and collaborative spirit to the hospital board. “I don’t have a lot of historical knowledge and I’m going to learn,” he said.