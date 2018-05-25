Library quick picks: June 2018

By Kris Lomedico
Bestsellers:
Swift Vengeance……………………Parker T. Jefferson
Relic…………………… Alan Dean Foster
The Breakers…………………… Marcia Muller
Bindi Paul…………………… Matthew Maisano
Movies:
Death wish……………………Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio
Miss Stevens……………………Lily Rabe, Timothy Chalamet
I Can Only Imagine……………………J. Michael Finley, Brody Rose
The Swap……………………Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand
Music:
Voice Notes…………………… Charlie Plith
Lost Souls…………………… Loreena McKennitt
Graceland – the Remixes……………………Paul Simon
The Mountain…………………… Dierks Bentley
Teens:
Anger is a Gift…………………… Mark Oshiro
A Lite Too Bright…………………… Samuel Miller
My Name Is Victoria……………………Lucy Worsley
Kids:
Nanuk the Ice Bear……………………Jeanette Winter
The Island of Beyond……………………Elizabeth Atkinson
A Problematic Paradox……………………Eliot Sappingfield
Hours: Tuesday 1-7 p.m.,
Wednesday and Saturday, 10 -5 p.m.
wcls.org