Jean Rudd Larson

October 13, 1924 – June 1, 2018

A sweet, loving spirit, Jean shall be remembered fondly as she passed peacefully surrounded by her family on the evening of June 1. She is greatly missed by daughters Susan Nichols, Anna Mannering (husband Mark) and Tina Baldwin (husband Leo) and the many grandchildren: Jennifer Shadowens, Brandee Rollins ( husband Kevin), Robbie Nichols (wife Jennifer), Tammi Mannering, Todd Mannering (wife Amber), Luke Baldwin (wife Sara) and Wren Foster (husband Taryn) and her great-grandchildren: Ray Shadowens, DeLaney and Grayce Rollins, Rylan Nichols, Lincoln Mannering, Scarlett Baldwin, Taylynn Foster. She is also missed by her many neighbors and friends both on the Point, in BC and Lynden she met over the years.

Mom loved her long walks along the fields with the dog(s) and numerous joint strolls on the sand bars and the tidal pools at Crystal Water Beach. Often these stretched beyond to Lily Point and back again, while rescuing stranded starfish tossing them back into the sea. She enjoyed many conversations with a cup of tea and biscuits with long-time friends of the area and especially pottering around her garden keeping them immaculate.

Her love of animals had been life long and cocker spaniels were continual companions. Dad, who went ahead of her in 1998, now greets and joins her for further journeys.

We thank Lynden Manors’ staff for their gentle caring of Mom as she wrestled with dementia and declining health in this stage of her life. We also would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Whatcom Hospice House with all the staff and nurses for the tender and compassionate care in looking after Mom and all of us during this difficult emotional time. There will be no service by request, only a close family gathering at a later date. We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, etc. to please make a donation in Mom’s name to the Whatcom Hospice House, 2806 Douglas Avenue, Bellingham, Washington 98225.