Shell center supports local artists

The Point Roberts Shell Center is hosting an outdoor gallery showing to help local artists market their work.

“Come show off your talent and sell something while you’re at it!” co-owner Lynne Vick said. Mediums include painting, sculpture, pottery, and photography.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8 on the Shell Center patio and space is free on a first-come, first-served basis. “If you want to register with us you will be promoted ahead of time as well,” Vick said. Registration forms are available at the checkout inside the store.