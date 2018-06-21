How to follow county fireworks rules on the Fourth

Before making your Fourth of July end with a bang, make sure you are following the rules for fireworks in Whatcom County.

out the holiday. Fireworks can be discharged in Whatcom County on July 3, from 6 to 11 p.m.; July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight; and July 5 from 6 to 11 p.m. Legal consumer fireworks purchased at stands in Whatcom County have been inspected and approved by the Fire Marshal’s Office and can be used during permitted times throughout the holiday. Fireworks can be discharged in Whatcom County on July 3, from 6 to 11 p.m.; July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight; and July 5 from 6 to 11 p.m.

All fire crackers, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets with fins, fireworks with sticks or fins, and mortar shells larger than 1.75 in diameter are illegal to possess, according to the fire marshal’s office.

In addition to county rules, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA) recommends keeping pets inside and away from fireworks as they contain toxic substances and can frighten or disorient animals. The ASPCA also recommends ensuring the pet is in a quiet space where they cannot escape.

Those looking for additional information on firework use in Whatcom County can visit whatcomcounty.us/669/Fireworks.