The builders have left the library!

By Judy Ross

The builders have left (and thanks to HBHansen Construction for an excellent working relationship!) and the west-facing fence is complete. Now, we are spending time planting many ceanothus bushes, two ornamental cherries, five hydrangeas, and a Nootka cypress, as well as grass.

Furniture is beginning to arrive. Whatcom County Library Services, which is responsible for the library operation, expects to finish that process as soon as possible, with the library ready for use sometime in July. The grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 11. I imagine that will be the final activity for this long process of building a new library.

In the meantime, the library in the community center keeps functioning and the library programs keep rolling along. For the fourth consecutive year, the Welcome Marionettes will return to present their new puppet show at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the community center. Come early if you want a seat! Drop by and see what else is going on, and remember that in July and August, the library is open on Friday also, giving us an extra day of service each week.

This is your community library – if you want to contribute to supporting its programs, please talk to Rose at the library about becoming a member of the Friends of the Point Roberts Library’s Support Committee.

And thanks again for all that you have done to make this new library a reality.