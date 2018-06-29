Garden Tour showcases local gardens

Eight local gardeners will be opening their gates to the public for the 15th Point Roberts Garden Tour on Sunday, July 15. What can people expect to see?

“The gardens reflect the devotion and unique vision of each owner,” said Point Roberts Garden Club member Jennifer Urquhart.

Participants can take a self-guided tour of the gardens starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are available in advance at Nielson’s Building Center, Auntie Pam’s Country Store, Harris Nurseryland and The Blue Door Interiors in Ladner, and Flowers Beautiful in Tsawwassen. Tickets will also be available until 2 p.m. at the corner of Tyee Drive and McKenzie Way, a block from the border.

Tickets cost $20CDN or $15US and include a map and entry to each garden as well as an afternoon tea. Tea and live music will be served up at the Gulf Road Community Center from 1 to 4 p.m. The map also directs visitors to local restaurants for a lunch stop.

For more info about the tour or the club, visit pointrobertsgardenclub.org or check out its Facebook page.