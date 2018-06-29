Gerarda Maria Jacoba Gaudet

May 23, 1930 – April 26, 2018

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gerda on April 26, 2018.

Gerda was born on May 23, 1930 in Emness, Holland to parents Theodorus and Christine Arpink.

Gerda is predeceased by her parents, husband Ernest, sisters Christine, Alida and Thea, brother Ted and later, her life partner, Al Richards.

She is survived by her sons Ernie (Taylor), Christopher aka Kim, grandchildren Cory and Nicole, son-in-law Alan Richards (Denise) and many nieces and nephews.

Gerda loved life and all the beautiful things that came with it. She was always smiling and it was genuine. She loved all people and never found fault in them. She would listen and never judge.

If you ever had the privilege of sitting down with her and hearing her life story you would become spellbound. How one woman could have endured and witnessed so much through the war times and still see the bright side of everything was truly remarkable. For those that didn’t experience that time with her you really missed out.

Her home was open to all. She would have a big dinner every Sunday just in case company showed up and people always did.

Gerda’s passion was her gardens. If her hands weren’t in the dirt she wasn’t happy. One always knew where Gerda lived based on the beauty of the flowers in her yard.

The world has lost a very special woman. To honor this lovely lady, a celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at the home of Jesse and Mary Cervantes, 1386 Park Lane, Point Roberts.

In lieu of flowers and cards we welcome a non-perishable food item for the Point Roberts Food Bank or a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory.

In the words of Gerda: Well, dear, if it ain’t Dutch, it ain’t much.

You will be missed!