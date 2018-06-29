Taxpayer annual meeting coming up

Whidbey Telecom Chief Marketing Officer Chris McKnight will be the featured speaker at the Point Roberts Taxpayers’ Association (PRTA) Annual General meeting talking about what’s new on the telecommunications horizon for Point Roberts.

The meeting will be Wednesday, July 18, from 5 to 7:30 pm above Breakwaters Bar & Grill (2nd floor) at the Point Roberts Marina.

The association’s business meeting will follow the speaker’s presentation and Q&A period. Appetizers and soft beverages will be provided by the association and a cash bar is available downstairs at Breakwaters.

Household membership in the PRTA is open to all Point Roberts property owners or full time residents at $10 per year (US or Canadian). Everyone is welcome to attend the July 18 meeting.