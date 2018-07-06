Wayne Knowles, 64, passes away

Local developer Wayne Knowles died suddenly in his Point Roberts home on Tuesday, July 3. He was 64-years-old.

Knowles has been a key figure in almost every major development project on the Point in recent years.

He was a partner in The Cottages at Seabright Farm and instrumental in working with the community and stakeholders in framing the project. He was an adviser to the golf course and to the proposed Azure Coast subdivision. He was also the vice-president of development for the marina.

“Point Roberts Marina is very saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of Wayne Knowles,” read a statement released by the marina on July 5. “He was an integral part of the planning and future growth of the marina. He will be deeply missed.”

Knowles was also very active in community affairs and events. He and his wife Linda played an important role in the fight to stop a proposed radio tower farm on the Point. he was a member of the board of directors of The Point Roberts Taxpayers’ Association and fellow board member Jennifer Urquhart said he will be “not just missed but (leave) a vacuum.”

Knowles’ wife Linda, his children and grandchildren, extended family and many friends and associates are mourning his loss.