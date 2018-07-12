Dry conditions call for burn restrictions

A burn ban will take affect for all of unincorporated Whatcom County beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 13.

The ban is a result of projected warm weather conditions and decreasing fuel moisture levels. As a result, all land cleaning and yard debris burning is banned and all issued burn permits suspended.

Recreational fires will still be allowed with the landowner’s permission. Recreational fires must meet the following requirements:

Must only contain seasoned firewood or charcoal

Must be contained in an enclosure no larger than 3’ X 3’ across, and must be a minimum 16” high, made of cement blocks, stones, or steel.

Beach fires (where allowed) can be dug into an 8” deep pit, surrounded by 4” high enclosure of rocks.

Fires must be 25’ from structures, timber, and combustible materials.

A charged garden hose or (2) 5-gallon buckets full of water to be next to the fire.

A shovel or rake capable of stirring and extinguishing the fire to be on-site.

Recreational fires are allowed after dark, if attended by someone 16 years or older at all times.

Fires must be attended until out cold.

No burning when winds exceed 7 mph.

Violations of these burn restrictions can result in a minimum $250.00 fine.

If your property lies within Whatcom County Fire Districts (WCFD) 5- Pt. Roberts, 11- Lummi Island, or 17- Sandy Point, you must check with those fire districts for outdoor burning restrictions and to obtain outdoor burning permits (when available).

If your property lies within, or you are visiting property that is fire protected by Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), or a federal parks or forest agency, you must contact those organizations about outdoor burning restrictions.