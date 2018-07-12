Shellfish harvesting safe again on Point Roberts beaches

Shellfish harvesting is once again safe on beaches in Point Roberts, according to the Whatcom County Health Department.

The state Department of Health found unsafe levels of a biotoxin that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP), which is produced by some species of algae, in early June. All county beaches were closed for harvesting on June 6. Whatcom county beaches excluding Point Roberts were announced safe on July 6; on July 12, Point Roberts beaches were declared safe for harvesting while other Whatcom County beaches closed once again.

Recreational harvest of molluscan shellfish is still closed on beaches from Bellingham Bay south to the Skagit County line. All beaches north of Sandy Point to the Canadian border are open.

Biotoxin levels can change rapidly. To ensure your area is safe for harvesting, check the safety map at fortress.wa.gov/doh/eh/maps/biotoxin/biotoxin.html or call the Department of Health hotline at 800/562-5632.

Shellfish sold in restaurants and retail markets has been tested before distribution and are safe to eat.