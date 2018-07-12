Wayne Vernon Knowles

January 24, 1954 – July 3, 2018

It is with great shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne Vernon Knowles: loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, cherished son and sibling, and loyal friend to many. Wayne passed away at his home and sanctuary in Point Roberts, with Linda, his wife and best friend, by his side on July 3, 2018. Wayne’s bright spirit is carried on through his wife Linda, three children Jarrett (Lia), Cassidy (Cam) and Marcus (Mariana), his step-children Steve (Tara) and Jon (Danielle), who will all continue to share stories of their dad to his grandchildren—Ella, Boaz, Leisel, Ben and Nicolas. Wayne is also survived by his adoring mother Ruth, his siblings Brenda (Bob) and Jerry (Inge), his first wife and close friend, Patti-Lynn.

Wayne was born in Chicago on January 24, 1954 to Ruth and Dr. Vernon Knowles. Shortly after, the family moved to Saskatoon, and spent summers at their beloved cabin home at Waskesiu Lake.

Wayne was a celebrated athlete throughout high school and at The University of Saskatchewan, where he received his MBA. In his 20s, he moved to British Columbia where he raised his three children before finding his permanent home in the quiet town of Point Roberts. Wayne had a vision for community – to build a space for families to enjoy – which he poured his passion and time into through his cultivation of The Cottages of Seabright Farm.

Wayne will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit; he loved to laugh and was always happiest when surrounded by those closest to him. He embraced all people with an open, accepting heart, treating everyone with a sense of equality and love, and the faith in his church and God only escalated this. Above all else, he valued the importance of family, a quality that he instilled in his children, which will be passed on forever.

There will be a service to celebrate Wayne’s life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, held at Seabright Farm, in Point Roberts, Washington. If traveling from Vancouver, please anticipate possible border line-ups, where you will need your passport.