Circle of Care appeals for help

By Annelle Norman

One of the challenges that Point Roberts residents continue to face is having insurance pay for long term in-home-care. Insurance companies and Medicare currently only offer payment if service is provided by certified home care aides who are employed by a private agency. Unfortunately, the various private agencies in the county cannot send employees to Point Roberts due to the constraints of commuting and crossing two borders. Medicaid, however, will pay a client designated caregiver as long as they take the training and get certified with the state. Circle of Care hopes to find a workable solution with those payment providers and/or one of the agencies so that all residents can take advantage of paid, professional in-home-care.

Circle of Care is currently working with several residents and we need more volunteers to: provide rides to doctor and clinic appointments, provide meals, do light housework or gardening chores, run errands, provide pet care, etc. Please give yourself the joy of feeling helpful by providing needed help and support. If you’d like to volunteer, please leave your name and number on the Circle of Care message service on 360/945-5222 or by sending an email to prcircleofcare@gmail.com.