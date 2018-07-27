Crabbing in Marine Area 7 North (Point Roberts/Gulf of Georgia) will open August 16 through September 30.

Recreational crabbing is open Thursdays through Mondays each week and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. All shellfish gear must be removed from the water on closed days.

The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 & one-quarter inches. Fishers may catch six red rock crab of either sex per day, provided those crab measure at least 5 inches across.