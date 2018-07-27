Library Picks: August 2018

Bestsellers:
Ain’t She a Peach…………………………………. Molly Harper
Dead Writers in Rehab…………………………………. Paul Bassett Davies
The Fractured…………………………………. Brett Battles
The Three Beths…………………………………. Jeff Abbott
Movies:
The Yellow Bird…………………………………. Jennifer Aniston, Alden Ehrenreich
Moonlight in Vermont…………………………………. Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks
Woman Walks Ahead…………………………………. Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes
The Durrells of Corfu…………………………………. Season Three
Music:
Everything Is Love…………………………………. Beyonce, Jay Z
Life in 12 Bars…………………………………. Eric Clampton
Heaven & Earth…………………………………. Kamasi Washington
Egypt Station…………………………………. Paul McCartney
Teens:
Nine…………………………………. Zach Hines
If Only…………………………………. Jennifer Gilmore
Brave Enough…………………………………. Kati Gardner
Kids:
Out, Out Away from Here…………………………………. Rachel Woodworth
Hyacinth and the Stone Thief…………………………………. Jacob Sager Weinstein
Clash of Beasts…………………………………. Lisa McMann
Summer Hours: Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m.; Wed, Fri and Sat 10 a.m.-5. p.m.