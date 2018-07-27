Library Picks: August 2018

Bestsellers:

Ain’t She a Peach…………………………………. Molly Harper

Dead Writers in Rehab…………………………………. Paul Bassett Davies

The Fractured…………………………………. Brett Battles

The Three Beths…………………………………. Jeff Abbott

Movies:

The Yellow Bird…………………………………. Jennifer Aniston, Alden Ehrenreich

Moonlight in Vermont…………………………………. Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks

Woman Walks Ahead…………………………………. Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes

The Durrells of Corfu…………………………………. Season Three

Music:

Everything Is Love…………………………………. Beyonce, Jay Z

Life in 12 Bars…………………………………. Eric Clampton

Heaven & Earth…………………………………. Kamasi Washington

Egypt Station…………………………………. Paul McCartney

Teens:

Nine…………………………………. Zach Hines

If Only…………………………………. Jennifer Gilmore

Brave Enough…………………………………. Kati Gardner

Kids:

Out, Out Away from Here…………………………………. Rachel Woodworth

Hyacinth and the Stone Thief…………………………………. Jacob Sager Weinstein

Clash of Beasts…………………………………. Lisa McMann

Summer Hours: Tuesdays, 1-7 p.m.; Wed, Fri and Sat 10 a.m.-5. p.m.