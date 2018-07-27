New Library looks toward grand opening

By Judy Ross

I’m thinking the biggest event of August is the official grand opening of the new Point Roberts library, the most beautiful building in Point Roberts! Of course, you might think my judgment on that matter is somewhat biased. I confess.

But it is a beautiful building, a wonderful and impressive upgrade of an essential community institution; it is funded by this community, its members’ friends and relatives, businesses, visitors and four foundations, with help from Whatcom County Library Services.

The grand opening will begin with the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 11. If you can’t come to the ribbon cutting (and the parking may be a challenge), come sometime later during the day and let us all celebrate together with cake, tea and coffee; let’s congratulate one another for having arrived at this day after seven years of planning, fundraising and finally construction and furnishing of the Point Roberts Library.

A feeling of community is important in such a small place with little governance. There is no-one here – no executive or mayor or chief honcho of any sort – who is officially tasked with ensuring that the community’s interests are attended to and put first. When a need arises, it is the community that must step forward to see how our communal life can be improved.

As FOPRL’s head fundraiser for this new library, I am eternally grateful for everyone who stepped up to help us achieve this goal. But there are other needs and other community organizations who see to other needs and other community interests who also need that kind of support.

I urge everyone who lives here, full time or part time, to make community a part of their own lives and to support other projects as they arise. Anything that makes the Point a better place to live enhances all our lives.

Thanks for reading this column over the years and thanks to the All Point Bulletin for providing us with the space to reach out to you.