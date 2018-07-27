Pilates offered at Madrona Yoga

Looking for a change from your usual fitness routine? Pilates instructor Marcia Rosales is now leading Pilates classes every Sunday morning at Madrona Yoga, 101 Goodman Road in Maple Beach.

Rosales is a Classical Pilates Instructor from New York, certified through the New York Pilates Studio Teacher Certification Program. In 2012, she completed over 600 hour of Pilates training in mat, reformer, cadillac, chair and various Pilates apparatus. Since completing her training, she has worked in Pilates studios in New York City and Vancouver.

Pilates was developed in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates and involves low-impact exercises that focus on strengthening the torso and core muscles.

Rosales relocated to Vancouver in 2014 and is now living in Point Roberts. When she’s not in the studio, she enjoys being a new mama to her baby boy, yoga, stand up paddle boarding in the ocean with her husband, biking and salsa dancing.

Rosales offers private sessions in her home studio as well as the Madrona Yoga classes. She may be contacted through email at marcianne.rosales@gmail.com. To reserve a class for either Pilates or yoga, email madronayoga@pointroberts.net.