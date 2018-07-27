Stay up to date – new websites launch in Point Roberts

There are two new websites to help stay up-to-date on Point Roberts happenings.

The Point Roberts Emergency Preparedness Group has launched a new website at prepgroup.org which is rich with information about what the group does and how Point Roberts residents can prepare for and respond to an emergency. The group also has an active Facebook page that shares information about what the group is up to as well as general information about emergency preparedness.

Community members lobbying the Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee and the county to reduce the level of service for mandatory curbside collection have launched a website at garbageinpr.com to educate the public about the new garbage requirements and why they want to see them changed.