Arts and Music Festival features music, dance and more

The Point Roberts Arts and Music Festival will feature music, dance and fun throughout the whole month of August.

Relocating to the end of Gulf Road and partnering with Kiniski’s Reef this year, the festival will take off as usual on the first weekend in August with a mix of music, dance, art and a variety of wares for sale.

The event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 with the always popular middle eastern Rahma Dancers. The afternoon and evening will offer an eclectic mix from local and visiting musicians including the Point Roberts Winds ensemble, local favorites Craig Jack and the Jackalopes, and Canadian singer-songwriter Delaney Rose. The day will wrap up at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Tex Varner Band.

The stage will be on the lawn at the Reef and all ages are welcome to come listen, watch, dance and enjoy.

Vendors will be located in the area outside the fence adjacent to the beach and will include Auntie Pam’s Country Store with personal care products and local creations, yard art, essential oils, CDB products and more. Tables are still available by contacting Allison 360/907-5982.

The day begins with dance again on Sunday, August 5 when Los Gitanos Flamenco Dancers will perform. A highlight of the day is the Heritage Ukulele Ensemble from British Columbia. The day features a variety of local and visiting songwriters and will end with a repeat performance by Craig Jacks and the Jackalopes.

Resuming at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, the festival continues with an afternoon of music starting with Shaune Ann Feuz and ends with Jamie Perry and Bocephus King at 7 p.m.

The following weekend, the Reef’s traditional cardboard boat races will be part of the festival. The Eire Born Irish Dancers perform at 1 p.m. followed by the race, a sea going challenge using boats made from only cardboard and duct tape. The afternoon continues with musical performances by Delaney Rose, Shaune Ann Feuz, Craig Jacks and the Jackalopes, the Heritage Ukulele Ensemble and roots rockers Token Rhyme.

For more information or to sign up as a vendor, contact Allison Calder at 360/907-5982 or Craig Jacks at 360/945-3492.