Darrel Sutton

July 9, 1947 – August 2, 2018

Darrel Robert Sutton of Sherwood Park, born in Lac La Biche, AB passed away Thursday, August 2 at the age of 71.

Darrel loved God, family, life, curling, Floating Stone Lake, sailing, The Filter Shop, and all the many people and pets that journeyed with him in this lifetime.

Left to cherish his legacy are his loving wife Dorothy, his children Kelly (Scott) and their children Matt and Abby Vass; Roberta (Ian) and their children Ella and Reese MacGillivray. Sharing in his memory are his siblings and their families, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Darrel was predeceased by his parents Robert and Beatrice and his sister Diane.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 9 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish (12 Brower Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 1Y7). Following the Mass, please join us for the eulogy followed by lunch in the downstairs hall.

Darrel’s family would like to thank the special caregivers at MacTaggart Place Care Residence and the Grey Nuns Community Hospital for their amazing care and compassion.

If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions are gratefully accepted to the Northern Alberta Renal Program (c/o the University Hospital Foundation 8440 – 112 St. NW Edmonton, AB T6G 2B7.)

Sincerely,

Dorothy, Kelly, Roberta and families