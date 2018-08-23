Rory’s Ride

0
Features, News, Uncategorized
August 23, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

 

The second annual Rory’s Ride attracted 200 riders and over 30 volunteers to its fun 10 and competitive 20K race around Point Roberts on August 11.
 The race, held in memory of long-time summer resident Rory Munro, raised $12,037 for the Nancy Chan Palliative Care Clinic in Vancouver. Riders and friends gathered following the race at Kiniski’s Reef Tavern for an afternoon of burgers, beer, raffles and prize auctions.
First five photos by Matt Borne. Additional photos by Louise Mugar.

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.