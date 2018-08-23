RORY'S-RIDE-229 RORY'S-RIDE-200 RORY'S-RIDE-128 RORY'S-RIDE-100 RORY'S-RIDE-27 _1050760 _1050758 _1050753 _1050752 _1050729 _1050732 _1050745

The second annual Rory’s Ride attracted 200 riders and over 30 volunteers to its fun 10 and competitive 20K race around Point Roberts on August 11.

The race, held in memory of long-time summer resident Rory Munro, raised $12,037 for the Nancy Chan Palliative Care Clinic in Vancouver. Riders and friends gathered following the race at Kiniski’s Reef Tavern for an afternoon of burgers, beer, raffles and prize auctions.

First five photos by Matt Borne. Additional photos by Louise Mugar.