School district app, website launches just in time for the school year to begin

By Oliver Lazenby

Students go back to school on Wednesday, August 29, and parents have some new ways of keeping up with news from Blaine schools.

The Blaine school district launched a new mobile app and website that should make it easier to communicate with the school community. The new system will allow district staff to post updates to its website, app and social media channels from one program, which should streamline communication, especially during school closures or emergencies, said Tina Padilla, administrative assistant to the superintendent.

The new mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Just search for “Blaine school district” and look for the Peace Arch icon. The new website’s address is blainesd.org.

The app features a live newsfeed and “push button notifications,” to alert your phone when school district news is updated. App users can select which schools they want to receive notifications from.

The new website and mobile app also provide access to calendars, cafeteria menus, a staff directory and other information.

The district’s alert system will still send recorded messages to telephones in the event of an emergency or school cancellation.

For questions about the app and website, contact the district office at 360/332-5881.