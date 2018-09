Effie Abrahamson

December 6, 1924 – July 29, 2018

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Effie Abrahamson.

Effie, along with her pre-deceased husband Dick, were a part of the Point Roberts community for the past 38 years. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 15 at Pacific Spirit United Church, 2195 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver.