Library Picks: September 2018

By Kris Lomedico
Bestsellers:
Spark of Light…………………………… Jodi Picoult
Dark Sacred Night…………………………… Michael Connelly
The Darkness…………………………… Ragnar Jonasson
The Clockmaker’s Daughter…………………………… Kate Morton
Movies:
Hangman…………………………… Al Pacino, Brittany Snow
Tag…………………………… Ed Helms, Lilrel Howery
Little Pink House…………………………… Catherine Keener, Jeanne Tripplehorn
The Ballad of Lefty Brown…………………………… Bill Pullman, Peter Fonda
Music:
We Banjo…………………………… 3 Haven
Raise Vibration…………………………… Lenny Kravitz
My Way…………………………… Willie Nelson, Norah Jones
Bridges…………………………… Josh Groban
Teens:
King of Scars…………………………… Leigh Bardugo
Superman: Dawnbreaker…………………………… Matt de la Pena
To Be Honest…………………………… Nancy Farmer
Kids:
A Good Day…………………………… Kevin Henkes
Curveball…………………………… Derek Jeter
The Donut Fix…………………………… Jessie Janowitz
Fall Hours: Tuesday, 1-7 p.m.,
Wednesday and Saturday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Express Pick-up: After hours till 10 p.m. most days.