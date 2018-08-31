Library Picks: September 2018

Library Quick Picks
August 31, 2018
By Kris Lomedico

Bestsellers:

Spark of Light…………………………… Jodi Picoult

Dark Sacred Night…………………………… Michael Connelly

The Darkness…………………………… Ragnar Jonasson

The Clockmaker’s Daughter…………………………… Kate Morton

Movies:

Hangman…………………………… Al Pacino, Brittany Snow

Tag…………………………… Ed Helms, Lilrel Howery

Little Pink House…………………………… Catherine Keener, Jeanne Tripplehorn

The Ballad of Lefty Brown…………………………… Bill Pullman, Peter Fonda

Music:

We Banjo…………………………… 3 Haven

Raise Vibration…………………………… Lenny Kravitz

My Way…………………………… Willie Nelson, Norah Jones

Bridges…………………………… Josh Groban

Teens:

King of Scars…………………………… Leigh Bardugo

Superman: Dawnbreaker…………………………… Matt de la Pena

To Be Honest…………………………… Nancy Farmer

Kids:

A Good Day…………………………… Kevin Henkes

Curveball…………………………… Derek Jeter

The Donut Fix…………………………… Jessie Janowitz

Fall Hours: Tuesday, 1-7 p.m.,

Wednesday and Saturday

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Express Pick-up: After hours till 10 p.m. most days.

