Rita Watson

July 29,1925 – July 27, 2018

Rita was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. She met her husband Roly in Toronto, and they moved to Havlock where they ran a smoke shop and raised their two children. When they moved to Vancouver, they bought a cottage on Ross Road in Point Roberts, where the family spent many happy years.

Rita and Roly were regulars at The Reef and Nick Kiniski has a painting of The Reef which Rita created for him.

Rita resided at the Kinsman Retirement Centre in Tsawwassen for 28 years. When her health deteriorated she spent a few months at a rehabilitation centre.

Rita passed away peacefully at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, two days before her 93rd birthday. In her purse was a list of jokes and a card with a blue spot on it, which she used to rub for good luck, before playing pull tabs.

Rita is survived by her son Gary (Marti- Rita’s angel), her daughter Lynn (Gerry) and her grandchildren, Aaron and Christopher.