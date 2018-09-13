Theresa Coe takes helm as new general manager of marina

By Meg Olson and Pat Grubb

Theresa Coe has replaced Jacquelyne Everett as general manager of the Point Roberts Marina.

“She has moved on to other avenues,” Coe said of Everett’s departure, extending her thanks to marina owner Sam Chen and to Everett for over 10 years managing the marina.

Living in Point Roberts since 2008, Coe has worked at the marina for several years and obtained management experience, said a September 6 marina press release. She has worked in air traffic control in both Canada and the USA.

“Her extensive experience, diverse background and passion for excellence will bring new ideas and strategies to the marina,” Chen wrote in announcing the transition.

Buying her first boat at 16, Coe has a background in both sail and power, boating in Florida, the Bahamas and the Pacific Northwest. She has raced with the Deep Cove YC, Point Roberts YC and in Florida. A licensed PADI dive master, Coe has been a volunteer member with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary search and rescue team operating out of Point Roberts.

In other staffing changes Steve Levine has been promoted to manager of the marina’s engineering department. “Steve has been with the marina over 20 years and we are looking forward to many more years and a bright future going forward,” Coe said.

More on the Marina

Among the issues Coe and Levine will need to deal with in the near future is the state of firefighting infrastructure at the marina. A question by Bruno Moras regarding a recent electrical fire on a boat on Q dock at the fire district’s September 12 commission meeting led to a brief discussion by fire chief Christopher Carleton about sub-standard fire connections serving the docks.

The fire chief told commissioners that he had been communicating with the previous marina management about the condition of the equipment and needed to meet with the new manager to keep progress on the situation.

“Roughly eight docks have standpipes (vertical pipes that maintain uniform water pressure that fire hoses connect to). We’ve had a lot of failures in the systems, they’ve not been winterized.” Carleton said. “In April, we went down to do our training on the docks and found all but one system was out of order … there have been thefts of components of that system, caps that are gone, there’s an issue with needy metals so electrolysis is happening. There’s a lot of issues that need to be overcome and hopefully with marina staff I will be able to do that.”