Vaughn Rundle October 23, 1930 – September 4, 2018

October 23, 1930 – September 4, 2018

Vaughn Ann Rundle born October 23, 1930 as Yvonne Dorthy Aubin, passed away on Labor day, September 4 at the age of 87. She is survived by her three children: Jody, Brian and Carole, two grandchildren: Maggie and Alexander and three great grandchildren. Vaughn had four siblings, with her younger sister Miriam surviving her.

Vaughn was raised in Lafleche, Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to Vancouver to study nursing at St. Paul’s Hospital after graduating from high school. After graduating as a registered nurse she then married Howard and lived in England, Europe and the United States, eventually settling in Canada in Saskatoon Saskatchewan. After raising her family and being widowed, Vaughn lived part time in Point Roberts and Tsawwassen, British Columbia.

Vaughn had a profession as a nurse, was a good mother who stayed at home for her children when they were young and resumed her career as a nurse. She enjoyed painting, travel and spent may enjoyable years visiting her cabin at Blackstrap Lake outside of Saskatoon.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 22 at Point Roberts Trinity Lutheran Church, 1880 APA Road, with a reception to follow at 1788 Cliff Road. RSVP to Brian by emailing brianrundle1@gmail.com.