Diana Maloney

November 21, 1943 – September 1, 2018

Diana Maloney wrote her own obituary during the last few days of her life. I watched her struggle at the keyboard. Even as she grew weaker, she was concerned about all living creatures. She will truly be missed by myself and her spouse.

Her own unedited obituary is below:

In Salisbury, Southern Rhodesia, Central Africa, Diana Carreen Maloney was born on November 21, 1943 to parents were Daphne and Billy Brae.

She became their first human baby, the other two being their beloved black cats. Animals played a huge role in her life from that moment on. Her mission to help animals was part of her life from the beginning.

Life took her through various parts of Southern Rhodesia and then later to Cape Town and finally South Africa. An extended trip (lasting about one year) to the U.K., ultimately led her to settle in Canada, where she met and married her spouse of over 50 years, Patrick Maloney. To her, her greatest success in life was having two children, Carreen and Patrick, who would also care deeply about animals. Between the four members of their family, they were able to rescue many of the creatures she loved so passionately.

Her greatest regret in leaving this earth is that her work was not complete. Her greatest wish would be that someone would step into her shoes and continue her latest fight to ban the poison black boxes that are killing our owls and other birds through second-hand poisoning.

– Diana Maloney

Diana and her husband lived for years in Point Roberts at the Eagle’s Nest on Johnson Road and she helped many, many homeless orphan cats find homes. Diana is survived by her loving spouse Patrick, her son Patrick Maloney (spouse Kelly) of Vancouver, B.C., daughter Carreen Maloney of New Orleans and grandchildren Jack, Lucy, Max and Laurel. She also leaves her sisters Athene (spouse Michael); Bayton-Forge of Estepona, Spain; June (spouse Nelson) of Vancouver; sister-in-law Darlene Maloney of Chicago; brother-in-law Michael (spouse Susan) of Selkirk Manitoba, Canada; and nephew Graham Pagden of Estepona, Spain.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents Daphne and Bill Bray, her niece Ursula and in-laws Jack and Julie Maloney. She also leaves to mourn many friends and other relatives.

A memorial service was held on September 12.