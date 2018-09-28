Dollars for Scholars – Please give early and give often

The Point Roberts chapter of Dollars for Scholars will kick off its 2019 fundraising campaign by asking the community to help local students meet their educational goals starting Monday, October 1.

“Dollars for Scholars provides scholarship assistance to high school and continuing education students who live in Point Roberts and want to pursue education after high school,” said chapter treasurer Fern Peltier.

“We share a passionate belief that education changes the lives of individuals and communities for the better,” she added.

In 2017-2018 the local chapter was able to award $18,000 in scholarships to 18 students. There is a growing list of ways to donate. Umpqua bank is accepting donations, and there is an online fundraising site at youcaring.com/allpointrobertscollegestudents-797660.

Checks can be mailed to Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 1354, Point Roberts, WA 98281.

Donors can sign up to have .05 percent of their Amazon purchases go to the local Dollars for Scholars chapter by selecting Scholarship America Point Roberts at smile.amazon.com.

Visit the chapter webpage at pointroberts.dollarsforscholars.org or email pointrobertsdfs@gmail.com.