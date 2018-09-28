Vaugn Ann Rundle

Vaughn Ann Rundle

October 23, 1930 – September 4, 2018

Vaughn Ann Rundle (neé Yvonne Dorothy Aubin) passed away on Labor Day at the age of 87. She is survived by her three children: Jody, Brian and Carole, two grandchildren: Maggie and Alexander and three great grandchildren. Vaughn had four siblings, with her younger sister Miriam surviving her.

Vaughn was raised in Lafleche, Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to Vancouver to study nursing at St. Paul’s Hospital following high school. After graduating as a registered nurse she then married Howard and lived in England, Europe and the United States, eventually settling in Canada in Saskatoon. After raising her family and being widowed, Vaughn lived part time in Point Roberts and Tsawwassen.

Vaughn had a profession as a nurse, was a good mother who stayed at home for her children when they were young and resumed her career as a nurse. She enjoyed painting, travel and spent many enjoyable years visiting her cabin at Blackstrap Lake outside of Saskatoon.

A celebration of life was held on September 22.