PR Registered Voters Association Candidates Night

Ten candidates have confirmed attendance at the PRRVA’s 2018 candidates night.
The event is a moderated town hall format with the opportunity for each candidate to speak for 3 minutes followed by a Q&A session.
- 42nd Legislative District State Senator Partisan Office 4-year term
- Doug Erickson (Prefers Republican Party)
- Pinky Vargas (Prefers Democratic Party)
42nd Legislative District State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term
- Luanne Van Werven (Prefers Republican Party)
- Justin Boneau (Prefers Democratic Party)
42nd Legislative District State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term
- Sharon Shewmake (Prefers Democratic Party)
- Vincent Buys (Prefers Republican Party)
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Partisan Office 4-year term
- James Erb (Prefers Democratic Party
- Eric Richey (Prefers Democratic Party)
Whatcom County At-Large Position B Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term
- Carol Frazey
- Mike Peetoom