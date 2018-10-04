PR Registered Voters Association Candidates Night

0
Uncategorized
October 4, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

Ten candidates have confirmed attendance at the PRRVA’s 2018 candidates night.

 

The event is a moderated town hall format with the opportunity for each candidate to speak for 3 minutes followed by a Q&A session.

 

  • 42nd Legislative District State Senator Partisan Office 4-year term
    • Doug Erickson (Prefers Republican Party)
    • Pinky Vargas (Prefers Democratic Party)

    42nd Legislative District State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan Office 2-year term

    • Luanne Van Werven (Prefers Republican Party)
    • Justin Boneau (Prefers Democratic Party)

    42nd Legislative District State Representative Pos. 2 Partisan Office 2-year term

    • Sharon Shewmake (Prefers Democratic Party)
    • Vincent Buys (Prefers Republican Party)

    Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Partisan Office 4-year term

    • James Erb (Prefers Democratic Party
    • Eric Richey (Prefers Democratic Party)

    Whatcom County At-Large Position B Nonpartisan Office 1-year unexpired term

    • Carol Frazey
    • Mike Peetoom

Posted by

Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.