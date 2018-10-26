Letters: November 2018

The Editor:

State senator Doug Erickson and state representative Vincent Buys took multiple trips allegedly paid for with campaign funds, to support the Cambodian Prime Minister Hu Sen, a man complicit in the mass murders of over 2 million of his countrymen during Pol Pot’s Khymer Rouge reign in the 1970s. At the same time last summer that Ericksen and Buys were there endorsing a corrupt election, the GOP controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed resolutions condemning Hu Sen’s government.

Ericksen and Buys are like Trump Mini-Mes as Trump cozies up to Putin like our two local legislators did to Hu Sen. In fact, Hu Sen and Putin are both brutal and corrupt Communist dictators who kill their enemies and purge opposition parties.

Two other Washington state legislators saw though the charade and came home early, but not these guys. If Ericksen and Buys are that stupid, why would anyone vote for them? Some will, so remember to vote. We need a change. Our elected legislators belong in Olympia, not Washingon DC or Cambodia.

Jack Kintner

Blaine

Once again, I see you have garnered 29 Washington Newspaper Publishers Association awards and I want to add my congratulations for your well-deserved recognition from your peers! Since I have been reading both The Northern Light and All Point Bulletin since the inception of Point Roberts Press, I feel qualified to state that the only surprise is that you won only 29!

I’m living in an area of really poor press and I, on many occasions, have given copies of The Northern Light to friends so they can see what a good newspaper looks like. I’ve actually given copies to our local paper, but it hasn’t improved them as yet. The amount of color, the layout, the headlines, the number of photos, the variety of topics. The attractive and clever ads invite the reader to read every page.

I’m actually a paid subscriber and I get more than my money’s worth. I am proud of your success and I am proud to be a subscriber. I’m off to Mexico for three months, but it’s okay – I’m having paper forwarded to me.

Congrats again – great job! You are a class act!

Georgia A. Gardner

Coupeville

(Ed. note: Gardner is the former 42nd District state senator.)

The Editor:

Congratulations to Patrick Grubb, Louise Mugar and all the staff of Point Roberts Press, Inc for, one more time, winning so many Washington Newspaper Publishers Association awards.

This achievement is well deserved recognition for all the hard work these people put into producing The Northern Light, our well-loved local newspaper.

To win 29 awards when competing with 146 submissions from 62 higher circulation, mostly paid newspapers is absolutely terrific. Our Thursdays would never be the same without the availability of this free newspaper. May they continue to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Thank you so much for all you do and best wishes for your continued success.

Trevor Hoskins

Blaine

The Editor:

I just wanted to say congratulations on the recent awards received by Point Roberts Press, Inc. from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association!

I was especially glad you received an award for your editorial titled, ‘What are they hiding.’ I enjoyed reading it again.

I also wanted to thank you all for the articles regarding the money behind the various campaigns for the 2018 elections. It’s really valuable information for our community members to have.

Cheering you all on to more great reporting in the months ahead!

Dena Jensen

Birch Bay

The Editor:

Re: Cando’s curbside garbage pickup rates – I live on the Gulf Islands and have a small cottage in Point Roberts which I visit approximately five or six times a year for four or five days each time.

The first time I was aware of curbside garbage pickup/recycling/rates etc., was a circular letter sent by Cando dated September 10, 2018. It has been suggested that there has been many discussions/meetings/mailed info – I received nothing.

This proposed system is a debacle. Well, of course, a tariff of $212.52 will be slapped on my taxes, like it or not. As for the stated 1,800 extra customers – in actuality, how many customers will there be? I won’t be one of them (or do I have to schedule my visits to coincide with the curbside pickup schedule).

Alternatively, do I find a phone, call Cando, pay $1 for pickup or as per usual go to the dump myself and pay whatever money! I’m pretty sure I’m not the only person in this situation, keeping in mind that 75 percent of property owners are Canadians (county council’s figures) and part-time residents – I find this law to be arbitrary & undemocratic.

Maureen Neff

Salt Spring Island

From the web…

Ah, Pat and all your colleagues: congratulations! We’re lucky to have you in our community.

Judith W. Ross

Congratulations! You deserve some recognition – you have an excellent newspaper. I noticed it soon after moving here a few years ago and I’ve quietly read it with appreciation every issue.

Tania

Congratulations!

Rhiannon Allen

