How are candidates spending money?

If you’re a political consultant in Washington, chances are, business is good.

Data from the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) shows that general election candidates running for state and county positions are spending big money on political consulting services as well as advertising on TV, newsprint and on radio. Here’s a quick look:

State Senator, Legislative District 42

Doug Ericksen (R, incumbent) – raised $256,576 and spent $150,529.

Top contributors: Senate Republican Campaign Committee ($50,000), in addition to contributions $2,000 and below from various organizations, including Charter Communications, Chevron and Anheuser Busch.

Top expenditures: Lithtex NW, mailing and postage ($26,185), Comcast Spotlight, TV ads ($22,223), Cascade Radio Group, radio ads ($9,505) and Praise 106.5, radio ads ($9,160).

Pinky Vargas (D) – raised $376,685 and spent $363,633.

Top contributors: Washington State Democratic Campaign ($65,000), House Democratic Caucus Campaign Committee ($50,000), Washington State Democrats ($19,877, in-kind) and small contributions ($14,599).

Top expenditures: Seattle-based media and political strategy group Cerillion N4 Partners, for cable, print and media advertising ($173,392), Brooke Davis Consulting, Inc. ($4,000) and Seattle-based political consulting firm Blue Wave Political Partners ($3,000).

State Representative, Legislative District 42, Position 1

Justin Boneau (D) – raised $29,513 and spent $25,479.

Top contributors: Sharon Shewmake ($1,400) and Washington State Democrats ($1,151, in-kind).

Top expenditures: Indelible Media, content marketing ($15,170).

Luanne Van Werven (R, incumbent) – raised $152,201 and spent $120,443.

Top contributors: Miscellaneous receipts ($40,390), Luanne Van Werven ($3,982, in-kind) and small contributions ($2,452).

Top expenditures: Comcast Spotlight, ads ($18,000), Cascade Radio Group, ads ($12,070) and Praise 106.5, ads ($10,119).

State Representative, Legislative District 42, Position 2

Sharon Shewmake (D) – raised $103,667 and spent $81,033.

Top contributors: Washington House Democratic Campaign Committee ($25,000), Sharon Shewmake ($4,998, in-kind) and small contributions ($3,164).

Top expenditures: Indelible Media, content marketing ($14,662) and campaign manager Holly Knutson, salary ($4,057).

Vincent Buys (R, incumbent) – raised $132,170 and spent $117,282.

Top contributors: Citizens for Vincent Buys, surplus account ($20,000), in addition to contributions $2,500 and below from various organizations, including the Associated Builders and Contractors political action committee, the Washington Forest Protection Association, Phillips 66 and Puget Sound Energy.

Top expenditures: The Bellingham Herald, ads ($20,512), Lynden Print Co., ads and printing ($8,214) and Praise 106.5, ads ($4,625).

Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

Eric Richey (D) – raised $98,053 and spent $74,731.

Top contributors: Eric Richey ($132,972 and $2,303, in-kind), in addition to contributions $2,000 and below from individuals and groups, including the Lummi Indian Business Council, fire fighters association IAFF Local 106 and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Guild.

Top expenditures: Cerillion N4 Partners, for cable, print and media advertising ($41,394) and Capitol City Press for printing, ads ($5,051).

James Erb (D) – raised $77,083 and spent $68,944.

Top contributors: small contributions ($4,000), in addition to contributions $2,000 and below from various groups and individuals including the Lummi Indian Business Council and Bellingham mayor Kelli Linville.

Top expenditure: Seattle-based Northwest Passage Consulting ($23,030).

Whatcom County, At-Large, Position B

Carol Frazey – raised $28,162 and spent $23,014.

Top contributors: small contributions ($2,628), in addition to contributions $2,000 and below from individuals and groups, including firefighters association IAFF Local 106, Whatcom County Democrats and county councilmember Todd Donovan.

Top expenditures: Cerillion N4 Partners, for cable, print and media advertising ($8,883) and Capitol City Press ($3,280).

Mike Peetoom – raised $13,920 and spent $11,692.

Top contributors: small contributions $2,000 and below from individuals and groups, including the Whatcom County Affordable Housing Council and Phillips 66.

Top expenditure: TNT Signs ($6,900).