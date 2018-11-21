Sports fans in Blaine, Birch Bay to unite for Fan Fest NW

By Stefanie Donahue

An event that draws thousands of Seahawks fans to the Pacific Northwest each year is coming to Birch Bay.

Called Fan Fest Northwest, the event will take place in Birch Bay August 16, 17 and 18. Prior, the event was hosted in the coastal town of Ocean Shores.

Organizers of the event are partnering with the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to offer a variety of activities for all ages.

Activities will include a VIP golf tournament, 5K run and pre-season football game viewing. Vendors, live music performers and VIP guests will also make an appearance.

“Of course, the weekend would not be complete without the grand parade and Fan Fest group picture,” read a press release from the organizers. “Join in a special dinner event, participate in crowd games, a KidZone and beer gardens.”

In an email, Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce director Iain Buchanan said, “We are still in the preliminary planning stages but it’s important that people know that Fan Fest NW is coming to the Birch Bay and Blaine community.”

To learn more about Fan Fest NW, visit fanfestnw.com.