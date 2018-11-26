High Wind Warning in effect

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 722 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018 ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WIND...Increasing from the southeast to 20 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph today into tonight.

* TIMING...Winds will be the strongest Monday night. * IMPACTS...This will be the first significant windstorm this season; therefore, damage such as snapped tree branches and downed trees will be more widespread. Expect power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is likely or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and/or gusts of 60 mph or higher can result in property damage.