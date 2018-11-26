High Wind Warning in effect

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
722 AM PST Mon Nov 26 2018
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WIND...Increasing from the southeast to 20 to 40 mph with gusts
to near 60 mph today into tonight.
* TIMING...Winds will be the strongest Monday night.
* IMPACTS...This will be the first significant windstorm this
season; therefore, damage such as snapped tree branches and
downed trees will be more widespread. Expect power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is likely
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and/or gusts of 60
mph or higher can result in property damage.