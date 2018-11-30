Letters: December 2018

The Editor:

Just wondering why, after all the wars past and present, ‘we’ are still glorifying war? I pose this question because it seems like it’s everywhere – all over the globe, in all the news, as well as in games, sports, etc.?

It dawned on me the other day when I saw the writing on the wall at a local high school – ‘Home of the Raiders.’

I thought, why not say: Home of the Raisins? Or something more benign like ‘Donuts’? Why do ‘we’ have to concentrate on war-like symbols or phrases? How about this for another suggestion: Home of the Manatees? Gentle creatures but still strong and big, if that’s what they like to portray. Or, perhaps the Jellyfish? They have a sting, don’t they? Yet they are graceful and part of our nature.

I’m merely suggesting that we perhaps take on a new way of thinking – maybe outside the box – let’s get creative! And just perhaps the world as we know it will become a more peaceful place in which to live. Just a thought.

Madeleine Anderson

Point Roberts

The Editor:

As Point Roberts Community Advisory Committee is holding meetings (December 4, 6 and 6 and 11) on revising Whatcom County Code 20.72 zoning in Point Roberts, I want to chime in on how the community, including project proponents may benefit from this initiative.

Firstly, I would like to discuss the idea of using a framework that puts context to zoning and project proposals. It works kind of like this: Take, for example, a housing development. One may look at the proposal and break down its merits by water use, ground water, drainage, jobs, effects on future generations, erosion concerns, local design sensibilities, affordability based on local economic conditions and so on. This can be done by identifying stakeholders like investors, contractors, building material suppliers, local renters, first time buyers, short term rentals, second home owners, maintainers, neighbors, tourism, etc. Particularize all features by stakeholder and rate by benefits on a 1-10 scale

So when discussing a proposal, it can be viewed through the lens of a person and relate the features to what is important for a healthy community. No need to get frustrated by the process because there is always a constructive method to voice concerns and ideas.

We can detail how the project will affect us, each stakeholder, each tree, bird and every drop of water. I am proposing we take a scientific approach on analyzing and modifying these zoning and projects so it’s actually as beneficial as can be.

To me, the community is like an organism – a finite cell with conduits where resources flow in and out. Our local economy is interdependent on each other in more ways than we often realize. We do not operate in isolation of each other even if we try to. So with that in mind, we may choose to support each other in more ways than we presently do. Imagine a community that demonstrates care in all it does. Imagine how we all benefit.

In my opinion, a good initiative has many positive outcomes and bad ones have great consequences. Too many times decisions have been made that affect Point Roberts without ending up with what is good for the community.

We need to reach out to the community and get the rich inputs into our own and collective futures and not short cut the process.

The county will likely respect this and offer extensions to any code violations so we can get it right.

Judson Meraw

Point Roberts

The Editor:

A neighbor just informed me about some interesting local history. Interestingly, there is an important aquifer under the transfer station. I looked up an old map and sure enough that is where Point Roberts water tanks were. Ponds and aquifers that could service Point Roberts water needs in an emergency should an earthquake cut water access off from Vancouver.

Maybe we should be trucking out our old land fill. Maybe we shouldn’t allow waste to be leaching into the soils and aquifer areas at all. Maybe we need to relocate our transfer station to a less sensitive area or contract to truck it out, without a need for a transfer station. Crazy to have our leaky transfer station on an important aquifer and park. Having water at the high point in Point Roberts historically was a good idea to allow gravity fed systems. Maybe it’s time to really clean up that area.

The zoning clearly shows it was never intended to be a dump or a transfer station.

Heidi Baxter

Point Roberts

The Editor:

Congratulations on your remarkable accomplishments! The recognition you’ve received for the excellence of the All Point Bulletin and The Northern Light is outstanding. Twenty-nine awards! The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association is a body of your peers and I don’t believe there is higher recognition to be had than that of one’s colleagues. These are the people who understand most fully the challenges and rewards of publishing a community newspaper that enriches and informs. In the case of your newspapers, they also entertain.

Well-written and factual articles of local concern and relevance (no fake news here), human interest stories, well-conceived and effective advertisements, pithy and sometimes hilarious headlines (thanks, Pat), gorgeous photography – so much excellence to celebrate and much of it in living color. From content to layout, your newspapers are well balanced and informative. Plus, they are just plain beautiful to read. You’ve done it all.

I have enjoyed being a part of your writing community. You’ve given me many opportunities in print and have always championed my modest efforts. What a privilege to be even a small part of such a team.

Thank you for everything your newspapers have contributed to community life. You’ve been the heart and soul of it for a long time.

Carry on and keep publishing! Clearly, it’s a collective opinion that nobody does it better.

Margot Griffith

Point Roberts