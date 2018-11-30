NEXUS hours extended at Peace Arch

Hours of operation at the NEXUS-only southbound lane at the Peace Arch point of entry will be extended by three hours starting on Sunday, December 23, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The southbound lane will now operate seven days per week between 6 a.m. and midnight.

The NEXUS program allows low-risk travelers to undergo expedited processing when crossing the border. Participants must be approved by the U.S. and Canada.

“We encourage everyone to consider taking advantage of this program to expedite your border processing,” said area port director Kenneth Williams.