Roberts Bank public process underway

As the Canada Environmental Assessment Agency considers a proposal to expand the container facilities at Roberts Bank, the review panel for the proposed Terminal 2 Project is holding an information session in Vancouver. The public is invited to attend and observe the meeting to be held on January 30, 2019.

“The session is needed to gather additional information from technical experts to help the panel better understand the potential effects of the project and to satisfy its responsibilities under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012,” states the meeting notice.

“Specifically, it will provide an opportunity for the panel to obtain additional information on the purpose of the project.” The panel has directed the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Transport Canada and Ashcroft Terminal to make presentations at the information session.

The information session will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Simon Fraser University Harbour Centre, 515 West Hastings Street.

The review panel will provide a live audio feed of the session. The public is invited to observe in person or listen in by live audio. Following the session an audio archive and transcript of the proceedings will be posted to the registry (reference #80054).

Questions about the information session or about the environmental assessment for the proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project can be directed to Panel.RBT2@canada.ca.

An updated project rationale from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is available online at bit.ly/2TL7tUR (CEAR Doc#1341).