Ericksen, Van Werven come out ahead in now-certified recount

By Stefanie Donahue

Hand recounts for two 42nd legislative district races concluded this week and resulted in victories for incumbent state senator Doug Ericksen (R) and state representative Luanne Van Werven (R).

The Whatcom County Canvassing Board certified the results on December 5. Election division staff began the mandatory hand recounts on November 29.

In the race for state senate, Ericksen won with 45 votes over opponent Pinky Vargas (D). Van Werven, who was running for state representative, position 1, won with 81 votes over opponent, Justin Boneau, chief deputy auditor Diana Bradrick said after the meeting.

Ericksen and Van Werven will join Sharon Shewmake (D) in representing constituents in the 42nd legislative district.

Shewmake won the state representative, position 2 race with 981 votes over her opponent Vincent Buys (R). She received 36,704 votes (50.68 percent), while Buys, an incumbent, received 35,723 votes (49.32 percent).

Bradrick said Ericksen received 36,338 votes (49.93 percent), while Vargas received 36,293 votes (49.87 percent) in the race for state senate. Van Werven received 36,242 votes (49.99 percent), while Boneau received 36,161 votes (49.88 percent) in the race for state representative, position 1.

The percentages listed above account for write-in candidates. The legislative session begins on January 14.